A man in his 70's has been arrested after potentially suspicious materials were found at an address in Golcar near Huddersfield.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police executed a warrant on Friday 21 July at a house off Sycamore Avenue after receiving intelligence.

They were accompanied by specialist colleagues from partner agencies who attended to access the materials to make sure they could be safely removed, which were taken away for further analysis.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire police "Officers attended to execute a warrant at an address off Sycamore Avenue, Golcar, yesterday evening following information about the possible presence of potentially suspicious materials at the premises.

"The materials found were safely removed and a man in his seventies was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.

"Enquiries remain ongoing and there is no wider risk to the public."

