It was "all hands on duck" for a team of South Yorkshire Police officers as they escorted a family of ducklings from a busy road.

Wardens rescued 14 ducklings who had gathered on Stocksbridge Bypass in Barnsley on Thursday, 20 July.

Traffic was held on the A616 while police officers escorted the animals to safety.

The family of ducks settled in a nearby pond.

The ducks were escorted to safety by police officers Credit: South Yorkshire Police

