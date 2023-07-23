Leeds-based holiday firm Jet2 has cancelled all flights and holidays which were due to depart to Rhodes today due to fires on the Greek island.

The large fire which has been burning for a sixth day has forced authorities to evacuate four locations, including two seaside resorts.

British tourists are among the 2,000 people who were helped to safety, on Saturday, as part of a mass evacuation, involving dozens of firefighters, 20 private boats and a Greek navy vessel.

In previous days, the wildfire was confined to the island's mountainous centre, but high temperatures and winds have spread it towards populated areas.

Jet2, which has its main hub at Leeds Bradford Airport, announced it has cancelled all flights that were due to depart to Rhodes on Sunday and is keeping the situation under "constant review".

"We have cancelled all flights and holidays that are due to depart to Rhodes today. We will be contacting affected customers to update them, and to let them know that they will be provided with a full refund and the opportunity to rebook," it said.

"We will fly those five aircraft to Rhodes with no customers onboard, so that we can bring customers back to the UK on their scheduled flight.

"We are keeping the situation under constant review, and we will to make decisions in the best interests of our customers."

Meanwhile Tui Group has also cancelled all its flights and holidays to Rhodes up to and including July 25.

The skies in Rhodes have turned orange due to wildfires Credit: Daniel Dawson

Rob Lawrie, from Leeds, flew out to the island yesterday and hours after arriving at his hotel he was evacuated.

"We went to our apartments in Lindos and at 1 o'clock this morning there was a knock on the door and the emergency alerts were ringing on our phones telling us to evacuate," Rob said.

"There were about 3,000 people waiting for coaches to take them so we just jumped in our hire car and drove to the town centre.

"Im desperately trying to find us a flight to mainland Europe but they are thousands and thousands of pounds."