Passengers on a train travelling towards Leeds got the shock of their lives after a snake was spotted slithering through the carriage.

The snake, believed to be a corn snake, was pictured next to one of the train doors a Northern train travelling between Skipton and Leeds yesterday afternoon, 22 July.

The area of the train was cleared by conductors and an RSPCA collected the animal from Leeds Railway Station on arrival.

A spokesperson for Northern, said: “At around 3.30pm on Saturday 22 July, the conductor on one of our Skipton to Leeds trains was alerted to what appeared to be a harmless corn snake in a carriage.

"The conductor’s priority was the safety of our customers and for the wellbeing of the snake. They ensured the area of the train was cleared, and were met at Leeds station by a team who safely took the snake off the train.

"The snake was later collected and is now in the care of the RSPCA.”