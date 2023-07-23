A 16-year-old girl is in a critical condition following a crash in Barnsley.

It is believed the high performance car which the girl was travelling in collided with a brick wall on Wombwell Lane, travelling away from Stairfoot roundabout, at 11.40pm yesterday, 22 July.

The driver, a 29-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was arrested on suspicion of burglary, driving while disqualified and dangerous driving.

His passengers, the 16-year-old and a 17-year-old girl were taken to hospital, where the 16-year-old remains in a critical condition.

The 17-year-old girl has since been released from hospital with minor injuries. She has been arrested on suspicion of burglary. She, and the 29-year-old man remain in police custody.

Police are calling for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or the car prior to the collision, to come forward.