A man who died when his car overturned after a crash has been named as father-of-two Joseph Pearson.

Mr Pearson, 24, from Leeds, was driving a Renault Kangoo that was involved in a collision with a Nissan Micra, on Dewsbury Road, Beeston, Leeds, in the early hours of Friday.

He died at the scene.

Paying tribute, his parents said: "Our son Joseph Pearson has been taken from us.

“His family and two young babies will miss him deeply."

The occupants of the Nissan Micra suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.

Three people arrested in connection with the collision have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

