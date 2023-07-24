A man has been charged with murder after the body of a woman was found in a tent outside a Lincolnshire church.

Twenty-six-year-old Colette Law was discovered in the grounds of St Mary and St Nicholas Church on Monday 17 July.

Paul Neilson, 30, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder. He is set to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court this morning (24 July).

Neilson has remained in police custody since his arrest and was charged on Sunday 23 July.

Colette Law hailed from Greenock, Scotland and Lincolnshire Police said they were working with Police Scotland to support her family.

