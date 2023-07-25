A "brave" girl helped to convict a paedophile after secretly setting up a camera to record his abuse.

Lewis Harrison, 32, denied four offences of sexual activity with a child, but was convicted by a jury after a trial at Hull Crown Court.

Judge Mark Bury said that Harrison was sexually attracted to the teenager after coming into contact with her, despite knowing her age.

He kissed her without her consent during a series of incidents. He also intimately touched her. There was "some grooming and planning" by him, the court heard.

The girl then set up a camera on her phone and recorded Harrison.

Harrison claimed he was merely comforting her, a claim dismissed by the judge as "frankly absurd". He said the victim had been "very brave to continue with this complaint".

Stephen Robinson, mitigating, said Harrison was drinking heavily and taking crack cocaine at the time.

But Judge Bury told Harrison: "There is no evidence that you committed any of these offences while under the influence of drink or, indeed, drugs.

"There is no evidence that you plied her with either drink or drugs. You had on previous occasions been inappropriate with her, but she had no proof."

Harrison, of Biggin Avenue in Bransholme, was convicted of four offences of sexual activity with a child and cleared of two other offences.

He was jailed for two-and-a-half years and must register as a sex offender for 10 years. He was also given a five-year restraining order.

