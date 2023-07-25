The family of a "smart" and "caring" teenager have spoken of their devastation after he was found dead three days after he went missing.

Fernando Kaminoff had been reported missing on Sunday, 16 July. His body was recovered from Hull's Princes Dock, near the Princes Quay shopping centre.

The 17-year-old's family, who moved to Hull from Romania, have paid tribute to him, saying he was "kind" and "amazing".

Alin Petre, Fernando's brother, said: "We came over from Romania in search of a better life in 2020. Fernando was very smart and good at languages, and learnt English fluently and very quickly.

"He was kind and caring, and would always help me out with anything if I needed it. When he grew up, he wanted to be a criminal investigator.

"However, he struggled with his mental health and we took him to the hospital and to see a psychologist. When the family returned home from work one day, Fernando wasn't home."

An underwater search team recovered Fernando's body after he was seen by a member of shopping centre staff.

Fernando attended the National Initiative for Creative Education, on Beverley Road. A spokesperson said: "Since last Sunday, we lived in hope that our student Fernando would return home safe and sound.

"Unfortunately, Wednesday brought us the worse news. We are devastated about Fernando's loss.

"He was an amazing, talented and very brave young man."

Fernando's family are raising money to repatriate his body to Romania.

His sister Adriana said: "Fernando was a kind young man with so many aspirations.

"He loved his country and we want him to rest in peace at home, close to his loved ones."

