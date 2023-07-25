Four people have been charged after a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a fight outside a pub.

Police were called to Grant Street, in Cleethorpes, on Friday evening after trouble outside the Swashbuckle Tavern.

A man had been stabbed and is critically ill in hospital.

Connor Hulse, 21, of High Street, Cleethorpes, has been charged with attempted murder and assaulting an emergency worker.

Daniel Champion, 28, of Rutland Street, Grimsby, and Jack Kitchen, 34, of Tiverton Street, Cleethorpes, have been charged with affray.

Gabrielle Hough, 18, of Louth, has been charged with perverting the course of justice.

All four people are due to appear at Grimsby Magistrates Court today on Tuesday.

