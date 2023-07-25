A motorway will close later to recover an overturned lorry that came off the road and crashed onto the verge.

The lorry overturned after leaving the westbound side of the M180 between junctions three and two, near Scunthorpe, at around 8.20am on Tuesday, 25 July.

The motorway was partially blocked at the time, causing heavy traffic for commuters.

Credit: National Highways

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene.

The motorway has since reopened, but will fully close westbound for several hours from 8pm on Tuesday so that the lorry can be removed.

A National Highways spokesperson said: "The closure is expected to be in place for two to three hours."

