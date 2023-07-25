Councillors are considering road safety measures after a coroner raised concerns following the death of a woman who was hit by a car.

Rebecca Kirby, 31, died after she was knocked down while crossing Lowgate, in Hull, on 27 August 2021.

At Ms Kirby's inquest coroner Lorraine Harrison said she would write to Hull City Council and the Hackney Carriage Association about safety issues in Lowgate.She said: "There are ongoing dangers associated with Lowgate on a Friday and Saturday night. Perhaps the road could be closed during the nighttime economy. People in drink are risking their lives crossing a dangerous road."

The council told the coroner it had considered closing the road on Friday and Saturday nights but did not have enough resources to manage a closure.

A number of safety measures have been proposed for Lowgate in Hull. Credit: Google

However, following a meeting of the cabinet, a number of safety measures will now be considered:

Relocating taxi ranks from Lowgate to Alfred Gelder Street

A new signal-controlled crossing at the junction of Lowgate, Silver Street and Scale Lane

Moving the existing crossing on Lowgate closer to Market Place

Widening footpaths on Lowgate between Silver Street and Alfred Gelder Street

The Old Town area could also become a 20mph zone.

Cllr Mark Ieronimo, cabinet member for transport, said: "The passing of Rebecca Kirby was a tragedy.

"Road safety is crucial, and it is important that as an authority we take it seriously. The consideration of these measures is a step in the right direction toward ensuring that our roads are safe for everyone."

