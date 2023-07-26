A man has been arrested after a nine-year-old boy was put in handcuffs by a bogus police officer.

Two young boys are reported to have been approached by a man in a high vis jacket pretending to be a police officer in a town in Lincolnshire.

The incident is thought to have happened in the Hamilton Road area of Alford at around 5.20pm on Thursday, 13 July.

Lincolnshire Police said that the youngest boy was handcuffed, but that his mother saw the man "who then quickly left the scene".

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and impersonating a police officer.

He remains in police custody.

