A man has been arrested after a teenager died in a motorbike crash.

Jack Wilson, 18, suffered fatal injuries when the bike he was riding crashed near to the Dudley roundabout, on Wakefield Road, Bradford, on Friday 21 July.

A 20-year-old man who was also on the bike suffered serious injuries.

In a statement Jack's family said he was a "much loved son, brother, grandson and nephew".

They added: "His whole family is devastated by his sudden loss.

"Jack was very much a typical teenager who, having only recently turned 18, was starting new life experiences and developing his social life.

"He also enjoyed his fishing and it was a pleasure for us to see him enjoy life and look forward to his future.

"This has clearly been the worst time we could imagine as a family but we do want to thank everyone for all their kind words and support as we try and process what has happened."

West Yorkshire Police said a blue Audi S3 was travelling in the same direction as the bike at the time of the crash but left the scene.

The 24-year-old driver has since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released on police bail pending further enquires.

Police want to speak to witnesses, including a cyclist who was seen entering Wakefield Road Mini Market at the time of the collision.

