Part of the M1 northbound is closed after two lorries crashed near Wakefield.

It happened at around 5:15 this morning, 26 July, between Junction 39 Denby Dale Road and Junction 40 for Ossett.

There is reported congestion back to Woolley Edge services and slow traffic on routes through Wakefield and the traffic diverts.

Traffic caught within the closure has now been released past the scene. There are delays of 45 minutes in the area. West Yorkshire Police are on the scene.

More to follow.