Police said they were left "stunned" after discovering that a driver they stopped for speeding was wanted over a £1million fraud.

The 27-year-old was questioned after officers on patrol saw him driving his BMW over the speed limit in Sandy Lane, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, on Thursday 20 July.

Computer checks revealed he was wanted by fraud investigators.

Det Insp Ashley Xavier, of Nottinghamshire Police's economic crime unit, said: “This was excellent work by the patrolling officers and, as a result, we have been able to question a man in relation to a very serious offence.

"I would like to commend the work of the officers and hope it sends out a strong message to anyone trying to evade arrest – we will find you, and you will be brought into custody."

The fraud probe was launched in 2021 after a property buyer was duped into transferring £1,074,406.40 to fraudsters posing as solicitors overseeing a house sale in London.

The money was then siphoned off into several bank accounts and the suspects were believed to have fled to Romania.

The victim’s losses have since been refunded by her bank.

The driver was questioned on suspicion of concealing or disguising criminal property and bailed pending further inquiries.

His passport has been confiscated and he must attend a police station as part of his bail conditions.

Inquiries are continuing to trace a second suspect.

