The captain of the Lionesses has said she's "lucky" to have made it to the top of women's football after battling several illnesses in childhood.

Chelsea defender Millie Bright, from Killamarsh near Sheffield, is leading England at the Women's World Cup in New Zealand as they prepare for their second game against Denmark on Friday.

But she said she had to overcome huge challenges growing up to get to where she is today.

She told ITV Sport: "I've struggled since I was born. I was eight days old when I had pneumonia, then I had croup, then asthma.

"I'm probably very lucky to be honest to be sitting where I am today and to be fit and healthy."

Play Brightcove video

Bright said that the struggles she faced have never stopped her from achieving her goals in football.

She added: "It's never crossed my mind that my asthma would stop me playing. Does it create challenges at times? Absolutely.

"But for me I never wanted to use it as an excuse or a reason not to play or train. It's never stopped me."

Now, the England captain hopes to inspire the next generation of women players.

She said: "Inspiring the next generation is why we play.

"Without that aim and passion the game never grows so for us it's a massive part of our values.

"We challenge the world to be better. It's the next generation we want to have it even better than what we've got now."

Bright was part of the team that became European champions in 2022.

She said: "Winning the Euros meant everything.- it's every little girls dream.

"That tournament meant everything to us and personally it was the biggest moment of my career so far."

She's now leading the team as they aim to win the Women's World Cup.

Bright added: "We're here to hopefully conquer the World Cup.

"It's going to be extremely tough but it's a challenge we think we're ready for.

"The armband is an honour but I'd like to think nothing's changed within myself. I remain the same Millie as before."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.