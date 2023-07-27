Two men have been jailed for killing another man and dumping his body in a river.

Igors Petrovs, 45, was beaten and tipped into the River Witham in Lincoln in the early hours of 21 August, 2022.

His body was discovered by a passer-by three days later.

Andrejs Servutas, 44, was found guilty of murder and has now been jailed for life. Kaspars Spiridonovs, 41, was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter.

Igors Petrovs Credit: Lincolnshire Police

Lincoln Crown Court heard how on the night of the murder, Mr Petrovs had been drinking with Spiridonovs who had an argument with his partner and walked off.

Later that night there were several phone calls between Mr Petrovs and Spiridonovs before all three men met at Waterside North at around 12.30am.

CCTV footage showed Mr Petrovs' bike being thrown into the water. He was then repeatedly hit as he lay on the ground, before being lifted up and tipped over the railings by Servutas.

Servutas then climbed over the railings and pushed Mr Petrovs into the river. The attack lasted two minutes.

The footage showed that the victim was unresponsive, sinking under the water as soon as he hit the surface.

The exact cause of death was never established, but a post-mortem examination concluded that he was either dead or nearly dead when he was tipped into the river.

Spiridonovs and Servutas remained in the area talking for about 45 minutes after.

No clear motive was ever found, but the jury was told how Mr Petrovs knew both men, and that Servutas had already assaulted him in 2021. He had previously been in a relationship with Servutas' partner.

Servutas, of Monks Road in Lincoln, was jailed for life with a minimum of 18 years.

Spiridonvos, of Stamp End in Lincoln, was sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter. He was also given 18 months for perverting the course of justice, which will run concurrently.

