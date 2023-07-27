Play Brightcove video

Video report by Jonathan Brown.

The father of a man who was stabbed to death two years ago confronted police at his son's inquest for failing to catch the killer.

Corey Dobbe, 23, was attacked off Harleston Close in Hull on 13 June, 2021. He died before he could be taken to hospital.

Despite repeated appeals, Humberside Police have yet to solve the case.

Speaking at Corey's inquest, his father Paul told officers: "You should have had him by now."

Speaking to ITV News after the hearing, he added: "It needed saying. They need telling. We can't let it carry on like this."

Moise Djuku remains on the run two years after the killing. Credit: Humberside Police

The inquest confirmed Corey had been unlawfully killed after suffering five stab wounds, including one to the heart, in a fight.

Moise Djuku was named as the prime suspect shortly after the incident. Despite extensive investigations, repeated appeals and the offer of a cash reward, he has still not been found.

Det Ch Insp Alan Curtis told Hull Coroner's Court that police have examined more than 200 possible sightings, but none of them had come back positive.

He added that Djuku had not used his bank account or social media accounts since June 2021. Officers believe he is either being sheltered by associates, has left the country, or is dead.

Mr Dobbe told ITV News said: "It's too long. Two years-plus we've been waiting for this and we still don't have justice.

"They need to pull their finger out and get this man put behind bars."

Following Corey's death, his family have been raising money to install bleed kits containing vital medical equipment that can help treat catastrophic bleeds.

The first was installed on Beverley Road in Hull in August 2022.

At the time, Corey's cousin Charley Shepherdson said: "It’s about keeping Corey’s name alive.

"We are still here, we are still wanting to be heard and we are still seeking justice.

"At the same time we’re obviously bringing these to Hull in the hopes that nobody else has to go through what we’ve been through."

A £10,000 reward is available from the Crimestoppers charity in return for information that leads to Djuku's arrest.

