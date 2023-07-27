A pensioner has died in a plane crash in Nottinghamshire.

The light aircraft crashed into a crop field in Darlton shortly before 12.30pm on Wednesday,.

A man in his 70s died in the crash. There was not believed to have been anyone on board.

Byrn Coleman, of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "It is with our deepest regrets that we can confirm the pilot, a man in his 70s, died on scene. There were no other injuries.

"Our heartfelt condolences are with the family and friends of the individual, and all those affected."

Fire crews were joined at the scene by East Midlands Ambulance Service and Nottinghamshire Police.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has launched a full investigation.

