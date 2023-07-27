A road in Nottinghamshire was closed after a lorry caught fire after a crash.

Firefighters were called to a section of the A614 near Mansfield at around 1am on Thursday, 27 July, after reports of a collision.

The road has been closed between the junction with Station Road. A diversion was in place.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The road is still closed and is expected to be closed for some time.

"We’re still on scene working with partners to dampen down the fire and make the scene safe."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.