A 12-year-old boy was left with a broken arm after being chased by a man brandishing a stick.

The boy was with his friends in the grounds of York University when the man, believed to be aged in his 20s, chased him with what North Yorkshire Police described as a baseball bat-sized stick.

He fell over while running, breaking his arm. The man is then said to have stood over him striking the ground on either side of his body with the stick.

The man was described as wearing a white and blue t-shirt. He had a curly moustache, and short, dark hair with highlights and a centre parting.

The incident happened on the evening of Friday 21 July.

Police want to speak to witnesses.