The sisters of a man who stabbed their elderly parents to death during a "psychotic episode" say they believe broken mental health services contributed to the killings.

James Andrews, known as Duncan, attacked his parents 79-year-old Bryan and Mary, 76, at their home in Terrey Road, Totley, Sheffield, last November.

His sisters Sally and Lucy Andrews told a sentencing hearing their parents may still be alive if their brother had been properly diagnosed and treated for his mental health problems.

Sally Andrews told Sheffield Crown Court how she and her family spent two years trying to get appropriate treatment for her brother, now 52, as his behaviour became increasingly irrational.

However, he was enduring a "psychotic episode" when he carried out a frenzied attack using a German bayonet on 27 November.

The court heard how Mrs Andrews suffered 82 stabs wounds and her husband also had multiple injuries.

A judge was told that Andrews said to officers who arrested him using a Taser to restrain him: "I just killed my mum and dad."

David Brooke KC, prosecuting, told the court that Andrews later said he had been hearing voices for months and that "God had made him do what he had done".

Sally Andrews read a victim personal statement to the court, saying: "We weren't made victims on 27 November, we have been victims of a broken health and social service for at least two years, if not more.

"Medical letters my brother received outline some of the failures, stating he 'fell in between services', that he 'remained on waiting lists'.

"Then there was the poor liaison with him, no regard for the family that were encouraged to support him and no return of calls.

"We believe this very much contributed to the outcome on that fateful day."

'My parents sacrificed their lives'

Ms Andrews said: "Where were the mental health team or epilepsy liaison team?"

And she added: "In the absence of these professionals our family paid the ultimate price.

"My parents sacrificed their lives so he could get a diagnosis of a 'serious mental illness' - something we had been trying to get them to acknowledge for some time."

Ms Andrews said "On the day our parents died we also lost our brother following an act that, we were told, he was unlikely to be in control of.

"An act that broke the trust we had in him and has rocked the foundations of the life I and many others have shared with him."

Both sisters told the court they were very concerned for the safety of their children if their brother was ever released.

The judge, Mrs Justice Stacey, told Andrews he will be detained at Rampton Special Hospital "without limit of time" after he admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility at a previous hearing.

Speaking after the hearing, senior investigating officer Det Ch Insp Rebecca Hodgman, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "Today’s outcome closes a chapter of a deeply personal tragedy for the Andrews family. Throughout the criminal investigation and court process, they have remained entirely dignified focused only on ensuring the facts are known and recorded so the right conclusion can be drawn.

“Whilst we hope today’s outcome helps them close this chapter of their lives, we recognise the challenge of the journey ahead and know that there is no good outcome today and no winners in this particular case.

"The family now need time and space to rebuild their lives."

