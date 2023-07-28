Play Brightcove video

A video released by West Yorkshire Police shows Chelsea Standage's passengers telling her to 'slow down' before the crash

The mother of a young man killed by a speeding drunk driver has spoken of her heartbreak as the woman responsible was jailed.

Elliott Lemm, 20, was a passenger in a car when it crashed on Wakefield Road in Horbury in the early hours of Saturday, 13 November, 2021. Two other passengers in the car were seriously injured.

Driver Chelsea Standage, 21, lost control on a bend and hit a wall and a parked vehicle.

She was almost double the legal alcohol limit and had been driving at around 70mph on the 30mph road.

Snapchat videos from within the car showed one of the passengers telling Chelsea to "slow down" before the collision.

Chelsea Standage has been jailed for eight years and eight months. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Elliott's mother, Samantha Lemm, said: "I don’t believe I will ever forget the night the police came to my home to tell me that my boy had died.

"The day that I had to close the lid on his coffin and put Elliott into the dark - I knew that it was forever.

"Elliott was taken so suddenly. There was still so much for him to do and so much I wanted to say to him. Every morning when I wake up my heart is broken."

Standage, of Barden Road in Wakefield, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

She was jailed for eight years and eight months at Leeds Crown Court and banned from driving for 10 years.

Det Sgt Paul Lightowler said: "Chelsea Standage’s reckless actions on that night have had an absolutely devastating impact not just on those in the car but their families, friends and the wider community.

"Elliott was just 20 years old when he died, with his whole life ahead of him."

