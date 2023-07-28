A man has been charged with murder after a fatal assault outside a pub.

Richard Wheeler, 56, was taken to hospital after being injured in the incident outside The Bessemer, on Orchard Lane, Sheffield, on 15 July. He died ten days later.

In a statement his family said: "Richard was well loved by his family and all who met him. His loss will change our lives forever."

Liam Jones, 20, of Morland Road, Sheffield, had already been charged with two counts of causing griveous bodily harm, one of wounding and one of possessing an offensive weapon.

He has now been charged with murder and will appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.