Controversial plans to move 2,000 migrants into a former RAF base have been delayed, according to local councillors.

The Home Office had indicated the first group of migrants would arrive at RAF Scampton, in Lincolnshire, in August.

But Scampton Parish Council said it has been told the start date would now be pushed back to early October.

According to the parish council, the plans have been delayed by staffing issues and because the Home Office has not yet conducted full surveys on the buildings they want to use.

In a statement, it said: "This shortfall has delayed the transfer of the site from the Ministry of Defence to the Home Office.

"It is not clear why the Home Office did not factor this activity into its plans at an earlier stage in the process."

Home to the famous Dambusters squadron during the Second World War and later the Red Arrows aerobatics team, Scampton is one of a number of disused airbases earmarked for use by the Home Office.

Scampton Parish Council, along with West Lindsey District Council, is now calling for officials to organise a face-to-face meeting with residents to hear the community's concerns.

It said they had "been requesting such a meeting since March this year", but the Home Office has not agreed.

It comes after West Lindsey District Council recently won the right to a judicial review, which would determine whether the Government's plans for RAF Scampton are lawful.

The review is expected in the next few months, meaning it is likely to be concluded before the first migrants are due to arrive.

The delay coincides with reports that despite safety concerns, the Home Office expects to send an initial group of 50 people to the UK's first floating barge for asylum seekers on Tuesday.

The facility, known as the Bibby Stockholm barge, is in Portland, Dorset, and will eventually host about 500 men at a time.

Some residents have raised concerns for their safety on an island with a population of about 13,000 and said that it does not have the infrastructure to provide for the newcomers and those already there.

The Home Secretary is also working on contingency plans to set up tents as temporary accommodation for asylum seekers to deal with an expected surge of Channel boat crossings.

In a statement Home Office spokesperson said: "Delivering accommodation on surplus military sites will end the use of expensive hotels to house those arriving in small boats. We continue to work closely with local authorities to address the local communities' concerns.

"We are working hard to deliver these sites as quickly as possible."

