Police are "extremely worried" for the welfare of a woman who has been missing for two days.

Louise Brown, 41, was last seen in the Heslington Lane area of York on Wednesday, 26 July.

Officers say family and friends have attempted to make contact but have been unsuccessful.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "This is completely out of character for Louise, and we are extremely worried for her welfare.

"Louise if you are reading this, please get in touch with someone, whether that be your friends, family or police, we just want to know you are safe."

Police say Ms Brown drives a white Susuki Swift which is no longer at her home.

The force is appealing to the public to get in touch if they see the model of car with the registration plate starting with "YB69."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.