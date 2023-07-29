Lincolnshire police have issued a warning about a potentially fatal supply of heroin circulating in the county.Officers say they are working to identify the source of the drugs which its feared have been cut with harmful synthetic opiods.

Earlier this week a man in his 40s died in Mablethorpe after taking what is believed to be heroin, with another two people overdosing.

This follows a number of suspected drug-related overdoses and deaths in the Lincoln area last week.

Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Knubley, said: "This is a very concerning picture, and one we are keeping an open mind on as we investigate - but we fear we may continue to see overdoses, and potentially more deaths.

At this stage, we aren't sure what is affecting the supply, but it may be that it is being cut with very harmful synthetic opioids because the drug is becoming increasingly short in supply as a result of overseas factors which have been widely reported on. "We want to take this harmful drug - and others - off our streets and out of our communities but we need help to identify where it is coming from. We would appeal to anyone who might have information to come forward. We do not want to see another person die."

