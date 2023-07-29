A scooter rider is critically ill in hospital after being involved in a collision with an ambulance.

A member of the public alerted police to the scene at around 10.25pm on Friday 28 July on the A628 Barnsley Road in Hoylandswaine.

The scooter rider – a man aged in his 30s - was transported to hospital, where he currently remains in a life-threatening condition.

South Yorkshire Police said the ambulance was 'responding to an emergency call' when the collision happened.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the incident, or anyone driving along either of the two Barnsley Roads who may have caught the collision on a dash camera.

They are also appealing to any premises that have CCTV cameras which cover the junction to check their footage and see if their cameras caught the collision.

