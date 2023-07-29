Play Brightcove video

Video report by Chris Dawkes

A teenage darts sensation from Doncaster who is ranked world number one has clinched another major victory.

Beau Greaves - also known as “Beau n Arrow” won the World Matchplay title in Blackpool, against Mikuru Suzuki, the two-time world champion at the Winter Gardens venue.

Beau said: "I played all year to get there and I was so happy to come out the winner. Hopefully next year I will play better and retain it."

Over the past 12 months she has won 16 of the last 21 events, and from August 2022 to February this year won an astonishing 70 matches in a row.

"When I got to the end of the winning streak I was ready for it to end. It was brilliant while it was going, I was playing well but it comes to a point where it has to end and it ended at a good time and I am looking now to hopefully doing it again."

Beau Greaves in action in the Women's final during the 2022 Lakeside World Championship Final Credit: Press Association

Beau said she was inspired to take up the sport after watching her brother Taylor. She started playing inside and then went into pubs where her career took off.

"The past nine years have been the best times of my life. I am so lucky. I have travelled places and played some really good darts. I am lucky to be able to do all this so young," she said.

Despite her massive success Beau admits she rarely practices and prefers to hone her skills playing actual matches.

"When I was younger I used to practice a lot but now I am lucky if I do 10 minutes a day," she added.

Beau has qualified for the Grand Slam of darts and the World Championships where she will play men as well as women, something that she says is “not my favourite thing,” but she would “love to see” women win these tough matches.

