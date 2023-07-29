Police are concerned for the welfare of two schoolgirls who have gone missing from York.

Lacie and Chelsea has not been seen since midday on Friday 28 July 2023.

Officers are making an urgent appeal for information to help find them.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said:"Police are currently carrying out enquiries to locate them but are growing increasingly concerned for their welfare.

"Officers are now asking for anyone who may have seen Lacie or Chelsea, or who has information about their whereabouts, to contact them immediately."

Lacie was last seen wearing a black jacket with a fur hood and black leggings. She has Long brown hair.

Chelsea was last seen wearing a yellow crop top, with a black teddy bear style jacket, black leggings with white stripes down the sides of the legs and trainers on. Chelsea has long ginger coloured hair that is curly.

Anyone who has seen them, or has information that could assist police, is asked to call North Yorkshire Police.

