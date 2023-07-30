A scooter rider has died after a collision involving an ambulance which was responding to a 999 call.

The incident happened at around 10.25pm on Friday, on the A628 Barnsley Road in Hoylandswaine near Barnsley.

The scooter rider – a man in his 30s - was transported to hospital but died from his injuries.

South Yorkshire Police said the ambulance was 'responding to an emergency call' when the collision happened.

The driver of the ambulance is assisting officers with enquiries.

Police are appealing for witnesses and would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the incident, or anyone driving along either of the two Barnsley Roads who may have caught the collision on a dash camera.

They are also appealing to any premises that have CCTV cameras which cover the junction to check their footage and see if their cameras caught the collision.

