Report by Adam Fowler

Around a hundred people have gathered at the site of a crash that killed a man in his thirties.

He was riding a scooter on the evening of 29 July in Hoylandswaine near Barnsley when it was in a collision with an ambulance responding to an emergency call.

Friends, family and well wishers assembled on the A628 to pay their respects to the man, who hasn't been formally named.

Around 30 of the mourners turned up on motorcycles, blocking off part of the road to express their grief at the exact spot where the crash happened.

Throughout the day flowers have also been left at the site. Meanwhile, the ambulance driver is assisting officers with their enquiries and South Yorkshire Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with CCTV footage to come forward.

