A horse has died following a serious collision on the A19 which left both drivers hospitalised.

The emergency services were called to a serious traffic collision at around 3pm on Friday (28 July) between a dark coloured Volkswagen Polo and a white Peugeot 3.5T horse box.

North Yorkshire Police said the Volkswagen was travelling south on the A19 near Escrick in York when it collided with the horse box, which was travelling north.

The horse died as a result of the collision and the drivers of both vehicles were taken to Leeds General Infirmary where they are receiving treatment for their injuries.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward. A spokesperson for the force said they want to speak to "anyone that saw either the white Peugeot horse box or dark coloured VW Polo or has dash cam footage of either vehicle."

Call 101, selecting option 2 and ask for Huw Walkey.

