Police have launched an investigation after a ‘chemical substance’ was released inside Pop Works in Doncaster in the early hours of Sunday morning (30 July).

The emergency services were called to the venue on Silver Street at around 5am after a number of revellers reported feeling unwell.

Eight people at the venue required hospital treatment but nobody is thought to have had any lasting effects.

South Yorkshire Police are now working to determine what substance was released at the location.

Chief Inspector David Struggles, from the Doncaster district command team, said: "For those inside Pop Works this must have been a terrifying ordeal and we are working hard to determine exactly what happened at the location.

“This type of offence will cause concern among the community and those who like to use the night-time economy in the city. We want to get to the bottom of what happened as quickly as possible to ease those fears and make those who live in or wish to use the city centre for leisure feel safe and secure."

In a statement posted on social media, a spokesperson for Pop Works said: "On the early hours of Sunday morning around 04:55am we had to evacuate everyone out of the club, this was a big eye opener for us as a business and it was handled very well thank you to our door staff and management.

"We would like to apologise to everyone who was inside at the time and who was involved in the incident. What a world we live in that people would make businesses harder than it is in this trade after Covid. We are deeply sorry. Our main priority is our customers safety and well-being after making sure that the care needed for those involved was provided. Once again we are truly sorry. Thank you to the fire service and the police that came and helped everyone."

If you have any information call 101 quoting incident number 210 of 30 July.