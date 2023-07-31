The family of the murdered Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox say she would loved to have seen how many women took part - and how diverse the group was.

This year's Jo Cox Way attracted 75 cyclists who arrived in London four and a half days after setting off on the 288 mile ride, aimed at keeping her legacy alive.

Play Brightcove video

Jo was killed by a far-right terrorist in 2016 but her memory is kept very much alive with a series of inclusive events, including this ride in which her sister - the current Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater - always takes part.

She said: "We've got more in common, whatever the differences between us may be, we get together with a shared goal, a shared endeavour, getting to London, doing 288 miles and none of those differences matter and we find that common ground and that's really powerful. I feel amazing, what a wonderful four and a half days, the ride has just got bigger and better and this year its been hugely emotional, it's been a physical challenge, a mental challenge, its been a journey for so many of the participants and it's everything that Jo believed in and would have loved."

Play Brightcove video

Her parents said their daughter would be "so pleased" at the record number of women taking part in a 288-mile bike ride in her memory. This year there were 31, aged from their 20s, to Kath Lyons who is 77.

Jean told Kath she shared the same grit and determination as her daughter, adding: "I think she's absolutely fantastic, she's actually the epitome of the Jo Cox Way ride, she's got grit, determination, she's very much like Jo. Great determination, nothing would beat her and Kathryn is just the same, two years now what a brilliant lady, Jo would have absolutely loved you."

To which Kath replied "What a great compliment. Oh that's so kind Jean, I feel quite emotional, that's so kind. thank you"

Play Brightcove video

The youngest rider was 17-year-old Yaseen Fadal who said:"I've got no words, its fantastic, its every emotion, it's happiness, fulfilment, success, it's something for my family to be proud of me for, its amazing, this whole community here is just brilliant and it just proves we have far more in common."

Play Brightcove video

The Jo Cox Way was started in 2016, a few weeks after Mrs Cox's murder, by North Yorkshire businessman and keen cyclist Sarfraz Mian.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...