A 35-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and sexual assault following an attack on an elderly woman in her 80s in Doncaster.

Police were called by hospital staff treating the elderly lady for a number of injuries consistent with a serious assault.

An investigation was launched and following enquiries it is believed the assault took place three days earlier, on the evening of 19 July, at an address in the Balby area.

Michael Kidd, of no fixed abode, has been remanded to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on August 1st.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection to the incident and remains on police bail.

