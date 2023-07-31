Three people have been seriously injured, including one man who suffered a fractured eye socket, after a large street fight in Hull.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the junction between Spring Bank and Princes Avenue at 3.50pm on Sunday 30 July where a group of people were fighting with weapons.

Three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.

Four people were arrested at the scene and a further two were later arrested - all of suspicion of affray.

Detective Sergeant Steven Bowley, from Humberside Police, said: "We’re in the very early stages of our investigation to understand exactly what has happened here, and we understand an incident of this nature is going to cause concern for the community.

"Officers have put in place a section 34 dispersal order covering the area, and local residents can expect to see an increased police presence whilst we establish the circumstances.

"We want to reassure communities in and around this area that we will not tolerate violence such as this, and we will continue our investigations until all those involved are brought to justice."