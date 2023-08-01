A body has been found in search for a missing 41-year-old woman from York.

Louise Brown was last seen in the Heslington Lane area of York on Wednesday 26 July.

After an initial search officers located Louise's car on Skeldergate Bridge in the city on Sunday 30 July.

Police said that her body was discovered by a member of the public on Monday 31 July and recovered from the River Ouse a short time later.

Louise's family have been informed and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.