Community groups are being invited to apply for the opportunity to collect Sheffield Council's shipping containers from the divisive Fargate complex.

Interested parties have been asked to show how they will make fair use of the containers to tackle inequalities and support people through the cost of living crisis.

The eight containers became a white elephant for the steel city, with councillors voting to kill the park project that had hosted food stalls, shops and a second-floor bar in January.

The final cost of the project was around £500,000 and funded through the Get Britain building fund.

Councillor Terry Fox, then leader of the council, described the saga as "not our finest hour".

Closing after just three months of operation, Sheffield City Council are now hoping that local community groups can offer a second lease of life to the containers.

Options for anyone wanting to take on the modified containers include two 30ft long blocks and six 40ft long blocks with doors, windows and power inlets.

Applications must be made by Sunday September 10 before a committee make decisions later in the year.

The council said it will not provide any funding for transporting or in the reuse of the containers.

