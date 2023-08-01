Animal welfare charity the RSPCA is appealing for the public's help after a witness reported kittens being thrown from a moving vehicle in Goole.

The charity is investigating after an eight-week-old kitten brought to a local veterinary practice died.

Another person later told the vets that she had seen four kittens being thrown from a moving car on Stanhope Road.

The black and white male kitten was brought in with serious injuries by a member of the public who said it was found at the side of the road in Stanhope Street on 7 July.

Forty-five minutes later a female black and white kitten was brought in reportedly from the same location with a severe leg injury. It was put down by the vet to prevent further suffering.

The RSPCA said they are concerned for the welfare of the other two missing kittens and their mother.

RSPCA inspector Natalie Hill said: "We’re extremely concerned by the circumstances surrounding the death of these two kittens.

"We’d appeal to those members of the public who went to the vets, as well as motorists who may have dashcam footage and pedestrians who were in the area at the time, to get in touch if they get help us progress this inquiry."

Anyone with information should contact them on 0300 123 8018.

Data from the charity shows that last year saw 260 incidents of cat cruelty in East Yorkshire with over 2,000 in Yorkshire as a whole.

