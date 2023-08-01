A fundraiser set up for the family of a man killed in a crash after his scooter collided with an ambulance has topped its £4,000 target.

Shaun Jackson died in the collision on the evening of Friday 29 July, in Hoylandswaine near Barnsley.

The GoFundMe page set up in his memory said: "Everyone’s go to man, mechanic, problem solver and just a general top boy.

"We want to raise as much as we can and then the money raised can be passed to his family and they can decide what to do with it."

As of 1 August, the fundraiser has reached more than £6,300.

On Sunday, around 100 people gathered at the site of a crash on the A628 Barnsley Road to pay their respects.

Around 30 of the mourners turned up on motorcycles, blocking off part of the road to express their grief at the exact spot where it happened.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: "First and foremost, our thoughts are with the man’s family at this very difficult time.

"We are working with the police to help with their investigation into the cause of thecollision."

South Yorkshire Police says the ambulance driver has been assisting officers with their enquiries and they are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with CCTV footage to come forward.

