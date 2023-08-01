Play Brightcove video

Video report by Adam Fowler

A special parade marked Yorkshire Day in Rotherham after it was chosen as 2023's official host.

Dignitaries and mayors from towns across the county arrived in South Yorkshire to witness a brass brand from Huddersfield march through the town centre.

Cllr Robert Taylor, the Mayor of the South Yorkshire town, told ITV News: "It's massive kudos really for Rotherham."

Yorkshire Day was first celebrated in 1975 in Beverley as a protest movement against local government re-organisation in the previous year.

Speaking about his beloved county, town crier David Hinde said: "We've got great characters, haven't we?

"What a collection of great cities, marvellous countryside and what a coastline."

Elsewhere in the region, Yorkshire Day was also celebrated with the reading of a Yorkshire Oath at Bradford Industrial Museum.

