A widow has been reunited with a teddy bear given to her by her late husband after it was stolen from her on a train in South Yorkshire.

Linda Lawson was travelling through Doncaster on an LNER service from London Kings Cross to Darlington when her case and sentimental bear were stolen.

She immediately ran to the train door and alerted the station guard who stopped the train from leaving.

Upon checking CCTV, British Transport Police saw that the thief had boarded another train and intercepted him at Sheffield station.

After the bear was handed back to her by PC Rob Simpson, she said: "The thought of losing the bear my husband gave me was too much.

"I am so grateful he's back home with me. I can't thank PC Simpson enough."

Thirty-two-year-old Mustafa Mouni, of Glover Road, Sheffield pleaded guilty to theft and received an 18 week sentence suspended for 12 months.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge £154 and costs of £85.

