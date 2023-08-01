An urgent appeal has been issued by North Yorkshire Police to try and find a missing 36-year-old man from York.

Stephen Crow was last seen on Saturday 29 July at Riverside Walk in Nether Poppleton.

He was wearing a green and black coloured Firefox top and trousers, green Puma shoes and a rucksack.

He is described as 6ft 2" and also has gold hooped earrings, a silver chain and a wedding ring.

Police say he also has distinctive facial injuries and are asking for anyone with information as to his whereabouts to contact them using the reference number NYP-31072023-0325.

