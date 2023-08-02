A drug dealer who tried climbing out of a window to avoid police carrying out a warrant has been jailed for four years.

Police said Tanzir Ali, 23, refused to answer the door to officers in Sheffield and instead tried escaping out the window "with a bag around his neck" before he was arrested.

South Yorkshire Police searched his address in the Norfolk Park area of the city in August last year after receiving information linking him to a drug line in Sheffield.

DC Lauren Baines said: “When officers initially approached Ali’s address and knocked on the door, he didn’t want to answer and chat.

"Instead he attempted to climb out of a window with a bag around his neck, at which point he spotted an officer and climbed back inside the address.

“A short while later, a second window was opened in the attic, and a black backpack was seen by officers being pushed through the window, before Ali clearly realised we were on to him, and pulled the bag back inside.

“Unfortunately for him, our eagle eyed officers on duty that day saw all of this, and entered the property and detained him.”

Inside the property officers found more than £8,000 worth of crack cocaine, £2,500 worth of heroin and £4,000 in cash.

Six burner phones, an extendable baton and two stab vests were also recovered.

Ali, of Glencoe Road, pleaded guilty to charges of six counts of possession with intent to supply drugs.

DC Baines said: “This is a positive result for the people of Sheffield, and especially Sharrow, where we know Ali was regularly dealing.

"People are fed up with drug dealing taking place on their doorsteps," she added.

"The activity which led to Ali’s arrest was delivered as part of our dedicated operation to tackle drugs supply and associated violence in the Abbeydale Road and London Road area, and this activity continues."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.