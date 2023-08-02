The family of a nine-year-old girl who died after being hit on a pedestrian crossing have described her as "bright, loving and beautiful."

Alice Williams was hit while using the crossing on King Cross Street in Halifax when she was out with her family on 8 July.

She was taken to hospital but police later confirmed she had died from her injuries.

In a statement, her family said: “Alice was a bright, loving and beautiful girl, who brought her family and friends joy every day.

“We desperately miss her and will never be able to comprehend her shocking death.”

Police were called to King Cross Street on 8 July. Credit: ITV News

Jenna Walker, the headteacher at St Mary’s Catholic Primary Academy in Halifax where Alice went to school said she was a "genuinely lovely girl."

"She was someone who was gentle, kindhearted, and full of smiles," she added.

“Her loss has left a huge hole in our school and our community, and we will continue to remember and honour her life. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.”

West Yorkshire Police said a 53-year-old man who was arrested remains on police bail while enquiries continue.

The force is appealing for anyone to come forward with information about the collision or dash cam footage.

