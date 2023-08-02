Play Brightcove video

Video report by Matt Price.

Hull has the Humber Bridge, London has the Tower, and Goole has the "salt and pepper pots".

The nicknames belong to the pair of Grade II listed water towers which dominate the town's skyline and can be seen for miles around. They're so famous that the local civic society is planning to commemorate the town's upcoming 200th anniversary with memorabilia including a "salt and pepper pot" cruet set.

The only issue is, people in the town can't agree on which one is meant to be which.

The red brick tower was built in 1885, while its slightly shorter, but wider, white concrete neighbour was built in 1927.

The civic society reported a roughly 60/40 split in responses between those who think the thinner, brick structure is the pepper pot and those who believe it's a salt pot, with the divide apparently running on generational lines.

The civic society is also exploring the possibility of pots with one hole in each so people could decide what they wanted to fill them with.

The debate has attracted attention internationally, according to the chair of the civic society, Margaret Hicks-Clarke.

She said: "I've even been contacted by Australian radio. I asked them why they liked it and they said they thought it was a great story about a community coming together and discussing an issue that wasn't too heavy."

The society was hoping to go with a majority decision on which shaped pot would be salt, and which pepper, but it said it would also explore the option of creating pots with one hole in each so people could decide what they wanted to fill them with.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know