Play Brightcove video

Report by Emma Wilkinson

Family carers of disabled people in Lincolnshire are calling for more respite services in the area as new research claims nearly half don't receive any support to take a break.

The data, published by the disability charity Sense, has claimed 57% of carers in the East Midlands describe themselves as exhausted or burnt out.

While one in five are unable to remember the last time they had a break from round-the-clock care.

Morag Winston supports her 26-year-old son Harry who has complex needs and has battled serious illnesses.

Ms Winston said: "He had an operation on his stomach, they didn't think he would survive that.

"We didn't think he would survive his first night of covid, he was so poorly, it does take its toll on you.

"You get very tired," she added.

Ms Winston, who is a single mum, said the only way she can take a break is by taking her son to a day centre in Spalding run by the charity Sense.

"A lot of the time I will bring him here and go home and go back to bed to catch up on sleep," she said.

"That's why coming to a place like Sense is so beneficial because of just being able to stop and think of something else. Not do we need any more nappies? Do we need any more medication?

"It's hard at times but I wouldn't do it any other way because I love him so much."

Clair Parish cares for her child who has severe autism Credit: ITV News

Clair Parish, gave up her job as a nurse to become full-time carer for her child who has severe autism.

Despite reaching out to social services at Lincolnshire County Council for a referral, she said she was told she doesn't meet the criteria and will have to pay herself.

Ms Parish said: "You're constantly fighting and constantly asking for help.

"Unless you're in crisis, if you're managing well enough, you're managing and they [the council] don't need to out their limited resources into supporting you."

Local support services have said accessing respite care is becoming increasingly difficult for parents.

Gordon Forsyth from PAACT Support in Lincoln said respite can be a "lifeline."

Mr Forsyth said: "Respite is almost a lifeline really, because when you get to desperation... not desperation of why is my child being like this? But it's a matter of I am so tired because I am on the go all the time and trying to juggle so many different things. I just need a break and getting that break can be really difficult."

In a statement, a spokesperson from Lincolnshire County Council said that it "commissions a range of respite services to meet people's assessed needs.

"These include building-based services such as residential, short-term care and day services.

"Respite care can also be provided by commissioning care and support in a person's home or via shared lives services."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.