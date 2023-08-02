Restoration work to a famous footpath called the Glory Hole could cost the local council between £60,000 to £100,000.

The historic walkway in Lincoln city centre has been closed since February due to fractured wooden beams and areas of the concrete bed starting to fail.

The riverside footpath leads to the medieval High Bridge which is said to be the oldest bridge in the UK that still has buildings on it.

Lincolnshire County Council says repair costs are being driven up by difficulties around accessing the site next to the River Witham, which requires specialist divers and floating pontoons.

Expert divers had been sent to investigate how the footpath has degraded. Credit: Lincolnshire County Council

Local businesses have been significantly impacted by the closure including a hairdressers, Now Hair, which has had to relocate.

Extra security was brought in after people were seen squeezing through the fencing.

A highways spokesperson for the council said the plan is to install a structure similar to the timber jetty but using modern materials.

They said: "The preferred repair solution is to replicate the former timber jetty using fibre reinforced polymer.

"This is much more durable than timber and we are using it more and more to replace the county's timber footbridges as and when needed."

The council are keen to minimise the amount of material needed to be removed on structures next to the listed buildings.

"The failed area appears to be in a stable state with no adverse effects on the surrounding buildings," the spokesperson added.

"The proposal we have will not require us to be fixed to the adjacent grade II listed buildings.

"Instead, it would utilise the existing timber piles that we have had specialist divers inspect."

The council is continuing to investigate the extent of the damage.

